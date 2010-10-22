Seven Mysterious Unknowns In The Case Of The Michigan Banker Who Was Shot "Execution Style"

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

If you’ve been following the eerie story of David Widlak – a Michigan bank CEO whose decomposed body was found on Sunday in a lake outside Detroit – like we have, you know that there are tons of questions left unanswered.Widlak’s vanishing, the discovery of his body on the shores of a lake over one month later, and yesterday the discovery that he died from an “execution style” gunshot wound to the head (which the first autopsy missed, but a second autopsy revealed), make the case of this former banker a murder mystery for the financial crisis era.



Here are the questions that remain surrounding the inexplicable timeline that led to his death:

Why won’t police tell us who was at the office with Widlak on the Sunday he disappeared? There’s one thing the police do know, that we don’t. The Sheriff’s office won’t reveal the name of the person who was with Widlak at his bank for hours on the Sunday he vanished. The person is someone who Widlak knew – one newspaper reported it was a co-worker – and who was supposed to be at the bank at the time, Sheriff Mark Hackel has said. But as the story heats up, people – in particular Michigan locals (check out the inundation of comments here) – want to know who this mystery person is? And why we aren’t allowed to know his or her identity? Why did he leave the bank on foot? When Widlak left the office alone at 8 pm, he left his car in the parking lot. Why? Also the next day, his office was found in disarray. Was this something Widlak did? Why don’t the police know yet who created the mess? Can’t they examine fingerprints? Look, we know C.S.I is not how things work in the real world of forensic science – but surely it’s not hard to work out who trashed the office – it’s been over a month! Listen to the 911 call the bank worker made when he found Widlak’s car, and the office busted up > Phone Activity : Why are police investigating a call that Widlak made to an East Hampton golf club on the afternoon he vanished? Who talked to Widlak at the other end? How did he sound? Apparently Widlak “was known to travel to Manhattan, but that staff at the Maidstone Club did not know who he is.” Also, police said there was “activity” on his cell phone around midnight on the night he vanished. What does that even mean?? If you’re planning on committing suicide… It seems strange, if Widlak was planning on committing suicide (as speculated by the medical examiner who carried out the intial autopsy), that he would go to the trouble of calling a New York golf club to discuss, well, anything. This call definitely supports the homocide thesis… A Gambler? Two former co-workers have said Widlak used to have a $3,000 a day gambling problem in Vegas, before he relocated to Michigan in the 90s. The Sheriff slammed the allegations and the acting CEO of the bank also said that Widlak did not have gambling problem. But we don’t think, considering that there are barely any leads in this case, the Sheriff should be categorically denying anything at this point. Gun purchase? Why did Widlak buy a gun for his office a couple of weeks before he vanished? Could this be related to his concern about a new investor that his wife reported to the police?

