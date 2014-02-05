Watch This CEO Make Jay-Z Go Wild On Stage As He Sings Frank Sinatra's 'New York, New York'

David Weinreb, CEO of The Howard Hughes Corporation, was pulled on stage at Jay-Z and Beyonce’s Super Bowl after-party to sing.

Weinreb, 48, spontaneously performed Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” and it was incredible. Even Jay-Z started jumping up and down when he was hitting his notes.

Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A year ago, the Howard Hughes Corporation was called one of the “best kept secrets on Wall Street,” by hedge fund manager Bill Ackman. Ackman, who runs Pershing Square, is the chairman of Howard Hughes’ board and his hedge fund owns a big stake.

In the last year, the company’s stock has skyrocketed more than 67 per cent.

Howard Hughes has some cool plans for the South Street Seaport that will transform it into a venue for fashion shows and rooftop concerts, etc. (See the rendering below).

Weinreb is scheduled to speak at the Harbor Investment Conference, a hedge fund industry conference hosted by Bill Ackman and Mark Axelowitz that benefits the Boys & Girls Harbor.

