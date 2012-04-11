David Weidner Tells OWS and Anonymous Why Middle America Doesn't Like Their Masks

Photo: Vincent Diamante, Flickr

In an article for MarketWatch, David Weidner explains his issue with the Occupy Wall Street movement and Anonymous, the hacking group often affiliated with OWS.Weidner’s general point in the article is that wearing these masks detaches OWS from the rest of the 99% that they believe they are representing, or at least trying to represent. As Weidner says, many polls show that people support the ideas of Occupy but do not support the protests.



“But protests like Anonymous and Occupy Wall Street suffer because their more radical elements get the most attention. Most people don’t like radical. They want to feel safe. And at the heart of both protests are serious and reasonable ideas and individuals that people can agree or disagree with.

That’s why multiple polls show that although many agree with the principles of OWS, they shun the group itself. See Pew Research polling showing support for Occupy ideas, but less support for protests.”

Weidner also speaks about his engagement with Anonymous over twitter, in which he said “Here’s some advice, lose the Halloween masks and grow up. If you want change, show your faces and stop alienating the 98%.”

That seems a little stronger than the message he is trying to put forth in this article, but the main concept still remains. Weidner thinks removing the Guy Fawkes mask, made famous by the movie “V for Vendetta,” will give more respectability to their movement. Since people support their ideas but not their method, maybe he has a point.

