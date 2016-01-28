David Warner takes out Allan Border Medal and Test cricketer of the year

David Warner of Australia leaps after he scored his century during day three of the Third Ashes Test Match between Australia and England in 2013. Photo: Robert Cianflone/ Getty.

David Warner has earned himself the two top gongs at the Cricket Australia’s awards night, winning the Allan Border Medal and Test player of the year.

He polled 240 votes to win the Allan Border medal, edging out last year’s winner and skipper Steve Smith on 219.

He was also six votes ahead of Smith for Test Player of the Year Award.

The Australian vice-captain’s transformation as a person and a player was recognised at the event, but the cricketer said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his wife.

David warner and wife Candice. Photo: Ryan Pierse/ Getty.

“Candice you’re my rock. I love you to death and I probably wouldn’t be playing cricket today without you so thank you,” he said upon accepting his award.

The 29-year-old also spoke of his aim to make a mark on the game and help young cricketers striving to make the top squad.

“I always talk to the young guys about trying to learn your game as fast as possible and while you’re still young.

“And try not to go down the avenues I did – and sort of lose my way a little bit,” he said referring to an incident in 2013 where he stuck Joe Root in a Birmingham bar.

Victoria’s exciting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was named One-Day International Player of the Year after playing a starring role in Australia’s successful World Cup campaign.

Ellyse Perry won the Belinda Clark Medal.

Australia’s tour of New Zealand starts in February, where the Aussies will have to fight to regain the number one Test ranking.

