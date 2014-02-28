David Warner Cops $2880 Fine For Accusing South Africa Of Ball-Tampering Days Before Test Series Decider

Getty/ Morne de Klerk

Australian opening batsman David Warner has been issued with at $2880 fine by the ICC following his comments accusing South Africa of ball-tampering.

Warner claimed that Proteas wicketkeeper A.B. de Villiers was damaging the ball and is was how the team achieved more reverse-swing than Australia in the fourth day of the Second Test, where the Proteas thrashed Australia by 231 runs.

27-year-old Warner has agreed to pay the $2880 penalty, equivalent to 15% of his match fee, but he could have incurred as much as a 50% match fee penalty.

The ICC’s decision came just two days before Australia plays South Africa in the series-deciding Test in Cape Town.

South African coach Russell Domingo said it was disappointing form by Warner but the accusations have simply driven his team to perform even better.

“We’re a seriously motivated team. We’ve added 10 per cent to our motivation levels after those comments that he’s made,” Domingo told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“We see it as a massive form of motivation for us, to show the Australian side that we don’t need to play cricket in that way. We pride ourselves on playing the game as honestly and openly as possible.”

