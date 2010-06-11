Former US Comptroller David Walker: America Could Be As Bad As Spain By 2012

Former US Comptroller David Walker talks on CNBC about America’s unsustainable debt levels.



Regarding debt troubles of the PIIGs, Walker says “those situations exist here. We’re not where they are today, but we’re on the path towards moving towards where they are” (4:30).

He says “We’re on a sustainable path and have to do something within the next two years” (9:20).



