David Walker: The Greece Crisis Is Coming To America In 2012

Does the U.S. engage in the kind of “creative accounting” that caused the situation to erupt in Greece?



Sure we do.

Even former U.S. Comptroller General David Walker agrees. The federal government’s former chief auditor said we have no more than two years to confront growing costs like health care and Fannie and Freddie, which are basically ignored in yearly budgets.

“Bottom line is we’re not Greece, but we could end up with the same problems down the road,” Walker said on Squawkbox.



