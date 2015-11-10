Senator's ad admits personal failure after getting blasted by brutal prostitute-themed attack

Sen. David Vitter (R-Louisiana), running for governor in his state, released a campaign spot on Monday apparently responding to his opponent’s no-holds-barred attack ad from the end of last week.

Democrat John Bel Edwards strafed Vitter by releasing one of the most brutal attack ads in recent memory, accusing the senator of prioritising “prostitutes over patriots” by missing a 2001 vote for fallen soldiers in order to place a call linked to the so-called DC Madam scandal.

Vitter apologised for his transgressions years ago but did not detail them. His new ad similarly simply admitted a vague personal failure but pivoted to talk about the issues facing Louisiana.

“Fifteen years ago, I failed my family but found forgiveness in love. I learned that our falls aren’t what define us, but rather how we get up, accept responsibility, and earn redemption,” Vitter narrated in his own spot, talking straight to the camera amid pictures of his family.

“Now Louisiana has fallen on hard times: a budget crisis, low wages, failing schools,” he added. “You know me. I’m a fighter. And as your governor, I’ll get up every day to fight for you for a much better, stronger Louisiana.”

The Louisiana gubernatorial election is Saturday, November 21.

Watch Vitter’s and Edwards’ ads below.

Vitter’s:

Edwards’:

