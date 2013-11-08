These People Have The Best Memories In The World [PHOTOS]

British photographer David Vintiner has made a past time out of documenting the strange and sometimes amazing hobbies of others.

Last year, he made his way to Croydon, a suburb of London, to attend one of the stranger events he’s ever seen: the 21st World Memory Championships.

The 2012 winner was Johannes Mallow of Germany, who set a world record this year by memorizing 937 numbers in 15 minutes.

While Vintiner photographs for British magazines and ad agencies most of the time, he frequently shoots personal projects, which he publishes on his website and his blog.

