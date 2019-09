In the 55th minute of the Barcelona-AC Milan Champions League game on Tuesday, David Villa scored a beautiful goal to put Barcelona up 3-0, giving Barca the 3-2 aggregate lead.



Deadspin came across a fan video of the goal in which the crowd goes absolutely wild, it’s awesome:



And here’s what the goal looked like on TV:

Photo: FSC



