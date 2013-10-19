DAVID BECKHAM: How The World's Richest Soccer Player Spends His Millions

David Beckham has come to define the athlete-celebrity archetype in world sports.

He has enormous houses, flashy cars, and a pop-star wife.

In the same year he retired from soccer at age 38, he made $US47 million on and off the field.

That has allowed him to live a pretty lavish life.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.