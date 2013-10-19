DAVID BECKHAM: How The World's Richest Soccer Player Spends His Millions

David Beckham has come to define the athlete-celebrity archetype in world sports.
He has enormous houses, flashy cars, and a pop-star wife.
In the same year he retired from soccer at age 38, he made $US47 million on and off the field.
That has allowed him to live a pretty lavish life.
His personal fortune is estimated to be ~$267 million (making him the richest soccer player in the world). He lives a lavish life as a result.
While they've been spotted with other celebrities, Beckham told a newspaper that he's a homebody and only has 'three friends.'
They love houses. Their $US22 million estate in Beverly Hills is 13,000-square feet and has an ocean view.
Since they're so into real estate, a wild rumour that they were going to buy the $US41 million Versace mansion in Miami popped up this summer.
He loves expensive cars too. He has owned over 20 different cars in his career including a Bentley and a $US400,000 Rolls-Royce convertible.
He drops big money on tattoos. One piece took six hours and was inked by legendary artist Mark Mahoney, who charges thousands of dollars.
He's retired, but not done with soccer. There are whispers that he could own an MLS expansion team in Miami.
