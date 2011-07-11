The Beckham's New Baby Girl Is Named After David's Manchester United Jersey

Victoria and David Beckham brought a new baby girl into the world today and named her Harper Seven Beckham, according to the Daily Mail.



The baby’s middle name is believed to be derived from David’s number seven football jersey when he played for Manchester United and England. The baby was also born in the seventh month, at 7:55 am, and weight 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Seven, is proving to be a lucky number for the Beckham clan.

David wrote on his Facebook page:

“I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham. She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7.55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.