A Private Equity Investor's Selling His River-Front Home Complete With Aeroplane Hangar For $US2.9 Million

Private equity investor David Valaer is selling his gorgeous contemporary Washington farmhouse for $US2.9 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.
The 5,600 square foot house sits on 72-acres of land and overlooks the Columbia River Gorge — a designated U.S. National Scenic Area.
The house offers 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, an 8 car garage, separate guest quarters, a barn with 4 stables, an aeroplane hanger and an FAA approved runway.
The house is listed last with Joseph Brazen and Erin Riordan of Brazen Sotheby’s International Realty.
Since the home is part of a generous land trust, the home will never have another residence built nearby.
To maximise their view, the Valaer's wanted a home where each room offered floor-to-ceiling windows.
The double sided fireplace can be enjoyed from the spa-like master bath or master bedroom. The jetted tub looks out over the entire grounds of the estate as well as the river.
Here is the stunning gourmet kitchen with two sinks, three ovens, two dishwashers, a Wolfe range, custom hidden refrigerator, and slab granite countertops.
The home features Brazilian cherry wood cabinetry and flooring. WSJ reports that the furnishings aren't included in the list price, but are negotiable.
According to the WSJ, this is Mr. Valaer's favourite room in the entire house, his 500 square foot office.
The lower 'daylight basement' features high ceilings with floor to ceiling windows in almost every room. This is a picture of the media and family room. The projector and screen hide behind the bookcases when not in use.
The aeroplane hangar is especially useful since Mr. Valaer is a licensed pilot. Based on FAA records, he also has four planes on the property.
