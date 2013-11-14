A Private Equity Investor's Selling His River-Front Home Complete With Aeroplane Hangar For $US2.9 Million

Private equity investor David Valaer is selling his gorgeous contemporary Washington farmhouse for $US2.9 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The 5,600 square foot house sits on 72-acres of land and overlooks the Columbia River Gorge — a designated U.S. National Scenic Area.

The house offers 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, an 8 car garage, separate guest quarters, a barn with 4 stables, an aeroplane hanger and an FAA approved runway.

The house is listed last with Joseph Brazen and Erin Riordan of Brazen Sotheby’s International Realty.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.