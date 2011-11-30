The Best Gifts For Bribing Investors: Dave Tisch Edition

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

It’s day two of our 10-day investor gift guide series.We’ve asked 10 venture capitalists and angel investors for their favourite apps, technology and gadgets. We’ll be featuring one VC’s list per day; at the end of the series we’ll compile a master list of the coolest gift ideas.



We asked Ben Lerer of Lerer Ventures and Thrillist to kick off the series yesterday.

Techstars managing director and angel investor Dave Tisch has a few favourites of his own.

Here are Tisch’s must-have gadgets and apps:

Hangin’ with Friends by Zynga



Retail price: $1.99

Where you can buy it: App Store

Giftly mobile gift cards* (buy a gift card to any store in the world online)

Retail price: However much you’re willing to spend

Where you can buy it: Giftly.com

*Tisch is an investor in Giftly

Screenstagram (Instagram-driven screen saver for the Mac)



Retail price: N/A (it’s free to use)

Where you can find/download it: The Barbarian Group

Sonos Play 3 (All-in-one wireless hifi system that lets you stream all music and control it from any mobile device)

Retail price: $299 per room

Where you can buy it: Sonos.com

(A personal assistant for anyone)

Retail price: Starts at $25 per month

Where you can buy it: Fancyhands.com

Ecosphere (closed aquatic ecosystem)

Retail price: $54.95

Where you can buy it: Amazon

Why it made the list: “Cause I always thought this was the coolest item in Sharper Image catalogues circa 2000.”

