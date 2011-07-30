How To Get Into TechStars, The Startup Accelerator That's More Competitive Than Harvard

David Tisch began investing in startups when he was a teenager. He took his bar mitzvah money, invested it in eBay’s IPO, and saw a 15x return.

Since then he has started two companies. He is currently the managing director of TechStars NYC, a 3-month startup mentorship and accelerator program. Tisch has also made 43 angel investments.

He told us how he picks 12 companies out of 1,000 applicants for TechStars, which types of companies he personally invests in, and about the most memorable pitch he’s heard.



Tisch also told us about biggest investment mistake he’s ever made. Hint: he passed on a tech company that’s about to IPO.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova and Simone Foxman

