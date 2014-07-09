NY Tech Investor David Tisch Just Raised $US7.5 Million For A New E-Commerce Startup That Turns 'Instagram Into A Mall'

Foursquare The Spring team working on the product from its office in Union Square.

David Tisch, former managing director of TechStars NY and startup investor, just raised a $US7.5 million Series A round for his new new mobile e-commerce company, Spring.

The round was led by Thrive Capital, Groupe Arnault and Box Group. Other investors include Founder Collective, Google Ventures, SV Angel, and Lerer Hippeau Ventures.

Spring, which is launching later this summer, aims to make the best experience for buying things on your phone or tablet.

“We believe buying things should be simple,” a listing for Spring on AngelList says. “We are on a mission to build a platform that connects the people who make products directly with consumers who love them.”

Tisch co-founded Spring with his brother Alan Tisch, Ara Katz, and former Googler Octavian Costache. Tisch has already recruited some talent: The former social media editor at Bergdorf Goodman, Cannon Tekstar Hodge, joined in late March after 10 years at the designer brand. The former fashion director of ShopBop, Kate Ciepluch, also joined Spring.

Other team members formerly worked at Fab, Beachmint, Google, Foursquare, Ralph Lauren, and DVF.

Tisch has kept his new company largely under wraps. But a reporter at Fashionista says it’s been dubbed “Instagram as a mall.”

Judging by the company’s Instagram account, it looks like the focus will be on beautifully incorporating for-sale products into photos that are likely to spread on social media.

Here are some of the photos from Spring’s Instagram account that hint at what Tisch and his colleagues are up to:

ShopSpring/Instagram By the looks of it, Spring will work with top-notch merchants and designers to sell their goods. @Narsissist is the account for NARS Cosmetics.

ShopSpring/Instagram Fleur du Mal is a luxury lingerie company.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.