David Tisch Is Leaving His Day-To-Day Role At TechStars New York

David Tisch is leaving his day to day role as Managing Director of the TechStars New York program he cofounded with David Cohen.



“I’ve been doing this for 2 years and three programs. There’s some amazing traction and I want to go do something else,” he told us over the phone.

“The program is in a great place. It’s at a point of stability and it will continue running smoothly,” he says.

Tisch doesn’t know who will replace him, but he says he’s “sure Techstars will find the right person.” He’ll continue to be involved as both an investor and mentor to the startups that go through the accelerator program.

When we asked if he’d be founding a company of his own or stick to investing Tisch replied, “I’m exploring all options. I love investing and working with companies and I think TechStars brought a brilliant blend of those things together.” He says he’ll continue to invest through his seed stage firm, BoxGroup.

“This is for me to do my own thing and figure out what’s next.”

Here’s the post Tisch just published about his new adventure:

The last two years building and leading the TechStars NYC program have been an incredible time in my life. However, as with most journeys, the time has come for me to move on to the next challenge and take a step back from my day-to-day role as Managing Director of the TechStars NYC program. Today, I am proud to reflect on the community that we have developed and the momentum that the program has. So with a deep level of appreciation for the experience and sense of pride, I have chosen to take this less-active role to focus on starting and building new projects. I will continue to be actively involved in TechStars NYC, as a Co-Founder, investor, mentor, and participant in the company-selection process. I embark on this new path knowing that Techstars NYC stands on a strong foundation and excited and ready to create something new.

We launched TechStars NYC with the goal of enriching the New York City entrepreneurial ecosystem; tapping into the rich resources and energy of NYC and galvanizing the community through mentorship. We selected a small group of outstanding Founders with visions to disrupt whole industries and social norms. I’m extremely impressed with the quality of companies we have backed and the community we’ve created. TechStars NYC is the preeminent accelerator program in NYC with outstanding mentors, superb investors, a fantastic office, and a group of alumni founders building great companies. For any company looking to accelerate, TechStars NYC is the right place to do it.

Over the course of three programs, we funded 36 companies that moved into our office and made incredible product and business progress through their hard work. 34 of those companies are active, and they have raised over $50mm in follow-on capital and employ over 200 people. I am humbled to have worked with so many talented founders and continue to learn a tremendous amount from each and every company. I am looking forward to seeing many of these companies emerge as huge businesses over the next few years.

I am incredibly grateful to David Cohen and Brad Feld for giving me the opportunity to build this program and for their mentorship. I’d also like to express my gratitude to the mentors who have worked with TechStars NYC companies with dedication and genuine enthusiasm. TechStars’ investors, staff, and sponsors have provided tremendous support. A special thank you to Adam Rothenberg, the Director of the TechStars NYC program, who has been with me since day 1 when we opened our doors and started this journey – thank you!

I will continue to angel invest in early stage companies through BoxGroup and am excited to share more about what is next shortly. Stay tuned…

