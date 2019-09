David Tice is the manager of the Prudent Bear fund, so we’re pretty sure we’ll never hear him go bullish, let alone get high on all this green shoots nonsense. In an interview with Bloomberg this morning, Tice called for the S&P 500 to go 400, saying quantitative easing is a failed idea and that our future is Japan. Enjoy.



