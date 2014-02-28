David Thodey Thinks Telstra's Foreign Ownership Caps Are Outdated

Telstra boss David Thodey (Photo: Getty Images)

Teltra could benefit from a removal of foreign ownership restrictions as well, according to its chief exec David Thodey.

Ownership caps are in the news at the moment because Qantas want’s The Government to get rid of its current restrictions.

Thodey was speaking to The Australian from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and said his caps are becoming outdated.

“The constraints are real because, if we or Qantas want to do something internationally, we are limited with what equity we can play with. “We can go and acquire assets around the world, but if we wanted to do a major merger that’s when it would become a constraint. “As we are no longer going to have a fixed-line network, the need to put caps on us becomes less important. “We’ve had an ongoing dialogue with the government on this for years and as our regulated asset base goes away I think there is a good case to look at this constraint.”

The Australian has the story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.