David Thodey drives a Toyota Corolla

Photo: Lisa Maree Williams/ Getty.

In the three years to July 2014, outgoing Telstra boss David Thodey earned $27 million in cash and vested shares, but he still drives a Toyota Corolla.

In an interview with David Ramli at the AFR, Thodey today said he couldn’t defend his whopping salary and wasn’t going to even try.

“I get paid a lot of money [and] my options, should they vest, are worth tens of millions of dollars,” he said.

“But I can’t sit here and defend my salary against all the guys who are out there working every day and I wouldn’t try to.

“I think there’s a real issue with income disparity between what an average person gets and some of the really big salaries.”

There’s more here.

