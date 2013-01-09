David Tepper's New Hamptons Mansion Is Coming Along Nicely

Julie Zeveloff

Last year, hedge fund titan David Tepper famously bought a $43.5 million oceanfront mansion in Sagaponack — and promptly tore it down so he could build one twice the size.

It looks like construction on the property is moving along nicely. At this rate, it could be completed in time for the summer season.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully at EEFAS shot these photos of Tepper’s beachfront estate in late December and shared them with us. Looks like Tepper’s new home will have two hot tubs, a large cabana, and tennis court.

tepper house hamptons

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Check out the size of the swimming pool:

tepper house hamptons

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

As a reminder, here’s what the construction pit looked like in March:

david tepper construction

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

And the home he tore down:

David Tepper Hamptons home

