David Tepper's New Hamptons Mansion Is Coming Along Nicely

Last year, hedge fund titan David Tepper famously bought a $43.5 million oceanfront mansion in Sagaponack — and promptly tore it down so he could build one twice the size.



It looks like construction on the property is moving along nicely. At this rate, it could be completed in time for the summer season.

Aerial photographer Jeff Cully at EEFAS shot these photos of Tepper’s beachfront estate in late December and shared them with us. Looks like Tepper’s new home will have two hot tubs, a large cabana, and tennis court.

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

Check out the size of the swimming pool:

Photo: Jeff Cully/EEFAS

As a reminder, here’s what the construction pit looked like in March:

Photo: Cully/EEFAS

And the home he tore down:

