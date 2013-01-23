David Tepper's Afro Once Prevented Him From Getting A Job

Yesterday we showed you a screengrab of David Tepper’s Bloomberg interview, wherein he revealed than in 1978, he had a wild fro.
It turns out, it once prevented him from getting a job.
In the interview he said:
“As a matter of fact, McDonald’s. I tried to get a job at McDonald’s. I couldn’t get a job. They would not hire me. It was a problem to get a hairnet over the afro.”
Watch the full interview here.
Photo: Bloomberg TV
