David Tepper's Afro Once Prevented Him From Getting A Job

Yesterday we showed you a screengrab of David Tepper’s Bloomberg interview, wherein he revealed than in 1978, he had a wild fro.



It turns out, it once prevented him from getting a job.

In the interview he said:

“As a matter of fact, McDonald’s. I tried to get a job at McDonald’s. I couldn’t get a job. They would not hire me. It was a problem to get a hairnet over the afro.”

Watch the full interview here.



Photo: Bloomberg TV

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.