DAVID TEPPER: 2015 Is Going To Be A Good Year For Stocks

David Tepper thinks 2015 is going to be a good year.

In an interivew with CNBC’s Melissa Lee, Tepper said the stock market is “fairly valued,” but expects that stocks could rise another 8%-10% in 2015.

Lee asked Tepper how he was positioned against his 70%-80% long positioning from earlier this spring, and Tepper simply responded: “Longer.”

Tepper added that, “It’s not the time to be careful now. Enjoy the ride.”

So Tepper is bullish going into next year and it seems he has positioned his portfolio accordingly.

Back in May at the SALT Conference, Tepper made headlines when he said that it was “nervous time” in the market. At SALT, Tepper said that it wasn’t time to be short, but warned that investors shouldn’t be “too frickin’ long.”

A month later, Tepper said he wasn’t nervous anymore.

Tepper also told Lee that he is up on the year and up for the month of December, but that his Appaloosa Management hedge fund, which has about $US20 billion in assets under management, has trailed the S&P 500 this year.

Last week in an email to CNBC, Tepper said that he worries 2015 could be a repeat of 1999, citing the collapse in the ruble and the prospect of easier monetary policy from Europe.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.