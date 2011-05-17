13-F Watch: David Tepper Just Brought Out The Hatchet On Financial Stocks

Katya Wachtel
David Tepper

Photo: CNBC

Appaloosa’s latest 13-F is out.David Tepper has long been bullish on financials but in the last quarter the biggest single decrease in holdings in a certain sector was in his financial stock — there was a 15% drop in those holdings.

Citi remains his top holding but he reduced his stake by a huge 4 million shares to a stake worth about $340 million. (Note: Steve Mandel’s Lone Pine also dumped Citi and financials.) He also dumped about 7 million Bank of America shares.

Meanwhile Pfizer has gone to second spot, HP has moved into third and Bank of America is fourth.

Here are Tepper’s top 10 holdings:

  1. Citi
  2. Pfizer
  3. Hewlett Packard
  4. BofA
  5. Goodyear
  6. International Paper
  7. Macy’s
  8. Micron Tech
  9. United Continental
  10. Deans

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.