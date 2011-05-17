13-F Watch: David Tepper Just Brought Out The Hatchet On Financial Stocks

Photo: CNBC

Appaloosa’s latest 13-F is out.David Tepper has long been bullish on financials but in the last quarter the biggest single decrease in holdings in a certain sector was in his financial stock — there was a 15% drop in those holdings.



Citi remains his top holding but he reduced his stake by a huge 4 million shares to a stake worth about $340 million. (Note: Steve Mandel’s Lone Pine also dumped Citi and financials.) He also dumped about 7 million Bank of America shares.

Meanwhile Pfizer has gone to second spot, HP has moved into third and Bank of America is fourth.

Here are Tepper’s top 10 holdings:

Citi Pfizer Hewlett Packard BofA Goodyear International Paper Macy’s Micron Tech United Continental Deans

