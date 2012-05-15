Hedge Funder David Tepper Buys Tons More Apple, And Reveals New Position In Bank Of America

Hedge fund titan David Tepper’s latest 13F filing is out and Appaloosa Management massively increased its stake in Apple and bought huge position in Bank of America.



For the quarter ended 3/31/2012, Appaloosa had 685,000 shares in Apple compared with 181,850 in the previous quarter’s 13F.

The hedge fund also snapped up 7,465,408 shares in Bank of America, according to the regulatory filing. In the previous filing, Tepper had no shares in BofA.

Speaking of financials, Appaloosa also disclosed a new position in Citigroup (6,094,305 shares) as of the quarter ended 3/31/2012.

Tepper also made some big moves in the airlines. He bought 6,740,189 shares in Delta Airlines and he increased his stake in both United Continental Holdings (7,968,035 million) and US Airways (10,657,243 million). In the previous quarter’s filing, he had ~1.18 million shares in United Continental Holdings and ~3.23 million shares in US Airways.

Other new moves for the most recent quarter include Broadcom Corp (2,417,523 shares), EMC Corp (1,640,261 shares) and Ford Motor (6,535,715 shares).

According to the filing, Tepper’s hedge fund dumped its entire stake in Boston Scientific Corp.

We’ll still going over the filing and will have more in a moment.

