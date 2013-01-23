David Tepper Sings 'Bye Bye Birdie' On Bloomberg TV

David Tepper, the founder of hedge fund Appaloosa Management, let his hair completely down in an interview with Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle this morning.



It was so revealing that we even found out that Tepper won ‘Best Actor’ in high school. Ruhle, being an enterprising journalist, wanted to see why.

Tepper played father Harry MacAfee in the classic musical ‘Bye Bye Birdie’, but to showcase his talent, he sang some of Conrad Birdie’s part.

He didn’t do a bad job either. Check out how delighted Stephanie Ruhle is about 0:56 into the video.

Check it out below (from Bloomberg):

