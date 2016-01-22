Check out the eye-popping building where David Tepper has opened a Miami office

Hedge fund billionaire David Tepper, who runs $20 billion Appaloosa Management, has opened up a small office in Miami.

Tepper’s South Beach digs are located on Washington Avenue, according to a filing.

The office is inside a pastel art deco building with a distinctive glass-brick tower that’s illuminated with multicolored lights at night.

The new Miami office was first reported by Reuters Lawrence Delevingne.

The seven-story office building was completed in 1995. It’s just 10 minutes from downtown Miami and 20 minutes from the airport. It also looks like Playboy TV used to be a tenant there.

It’s definitely an eye-catching building. You certainly can’t miss it when you’re in SoBe.

Check it out!





