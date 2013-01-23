David Tepper: I'd Rather Work At McDonald's Than Work On The Sell-Side

Photo: Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

Legendary hedge fund manager David Tepper is on Bloomber TV with Stephanie Ruhle today talking global macro (he’s an optimist) and everything else under the sun.At the same time, he managed to get in a deep dig on one of Wall Street’s most famous feuds, the buy-side (hedge funds, private equity etc.) vs. the sell side (bulge bracket banks).



Tepper used to work at Goldman Sachs, but said he’d never go back:

“I’d rather work at McDonald’s than the sell-side,” he said.

Burn.

