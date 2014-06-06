David Tepper Isn't Nervous Anymore

Last month David Tepper spoke at one of the biggest hedge fund conferences of the year, SALT Las Vegas.

He told the crowd, “I am nervous, I think it’s nervous time.”

Now, according to CNBC’s Kate Kelly, it seems that Tepper thinks we’re out of the woods for now. His market concerns have “alleviated.”

From Kelly:

I just spoke briefly to David Tepper this morning who said his view has changed somewhat since last month when he spoke at a conference and said, famously, it is nervous time in the markets for a number of global macro reasons dealing with Central Banks. Now that the ECB has made this somewhat historic decision today he indicates to me that he is feeling a little bit better.

Tepper had said in May that the ECB “better ease in June. I don’t know how far they are behind the curve…We are a fairly leveraged world…I’m not so keen about deflationary forces.”

He warned the crowd that he wouldn’t be short but “don’t be too freakin’ long.”

He also voiced concerns about China’s slowing growth, instability in Ukraine, and the U.S.’s own anemic recovery. He told Kelly that those concerns too had alleviated for the moment.

Anyone out there relieved? Now it seems that Wall Street’s main concern is being bored to death.

