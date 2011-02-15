David Tepper's 13-F Is Out, And He's Still Loving Financials

Photo: CNBC

Appaloosa’s latest 13F is out and David Tepper is still loving financials; he upped his stake in Citi, BofA and Wells Fargo — and they’re his top three holdings.He also opened new stakes in JP Morgan and Flagstar Bancorp.



Outside of financials, he opened a decent stake in General Motors too.

Apart from a stake in International Paper, Pfizer and Goodyear Tires, Appaloosa’s top 10 holdings are financial or tech-related.

The hedge fund increased its stake in:

Citi ~$573 million (added 67,000,000 shares to take stake to ~117 million shares)

BoFA ~$370 million (added ~3,000,000 to take stake to ~25 million shares)

Wells Fargo ~$352 million (added ~43,000 to take stake to 335,000 shares)

Appaloosa opened stakes in:

JPMorgan Chase ~$22 million ( 540,704 shares)

Flagstar Bancorp ~5 million (3,050,000 shares)

General Motors ~$50 million (1,381,012 shares)

The hedge fund’s top 10 holdings are:

Citi BofA Wells Fargo Pfizer Hewlett Packard Wells Fargo Goodyear Micron Tech Microsoft International Paper

