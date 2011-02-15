David Tepper's 13-F Is Out, And He's Still Loving Financials

Katya Wachtel
David Tepper

Photo: CNBC

Appaloosa’s latest 13F is out and David Tepper is still loving financials; he upped his stake in Citi, BofA and Wells Fargo — and they’re his top three holdings.He also opened new stakes in JP Morgan and Flagstar Bancorp.

Outside of financials, he opened a decent stake in General Motors too.

Apart from a stake in International Paper, Pfizer and Goodyear Tires, Appaloosa’s top 10 holdings are financial or tech-related.

The hedge fund increased its stake in:

  • Citi ~$573 million (added 67,000,000 shares to take stake to ~117 million shares)
  • BoFA ~$370 million (added ~3,000,000 to take stake to ~25 million shares)
  • Wells Fargo  ~$352 million (added ~43,000 to take stake to 335,000 shares)

Appaloosa opened stakes in:

  • JPMorgan Chase ~$22 million ( 540,704 shares)
  • Flagstar Bancorp ~5 million (3,050,000 shares)
  • General Motors ~$50 million (1,381,012 shares)

The hedge fund’s top 10 holdings are:

  1. Citi
  2. BofA
  3. Wells Fargo
  4. Pfizer
  5. Hewlett Packard
  6. Wells Fargo
  7. Goodyear
  8. Micron Tech
  9. Microsoft
  10. International Paper

For more 13-F coverage, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.