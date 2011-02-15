David Tepper's 13-F Is Out, And He's Still Loving Financials

Photo: CNBC
Appaloosa’s latest 13F is out and David Tepper is still loving financials; he upped his stake in Citi, BofA and Wells Fargo — and they’re his top three holdings.He also opened new stakes in JP Morgan and Flagstar Bancorp.
Outside of financials, he opened a decent stake in General Motors too.
Apart from a stake in International Paper, Pfizer and Goodyear Tires, Appaloosa’s top 10 holdings are financial or tech-related.
The hedge fund increased its stake in:
- Citi ~$573 million (added 67,000,000 shares to take stake to ~117 million shares)
- BoFA ~$370 million (added ~3,000,000 to take stake to ~25 million shares)
- Wells Fargo ~$352 million (added ~43,000 to take stake to 335,000 shares)
Appaloosa opened stakes in:
- JPMorgan Chase ~$22 million ( 540,704 shares)
- Flagstar Bancorp ~5 million (3,050,000 shares)
- General Motors ~$50 million (1,381,012 shares)
The hedge fund’s top 10 holdings are:
- Citi
- BofA
- Wells Fargo
- Pfizer
- Hewlett Packard
- Wells Fargo
- Goodyear
- Micron Tech
- Microsoft
- International Paper
