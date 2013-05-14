David Tepper Is Crazy Bullish, And Says Short Sellers Better Have A Shovel To Dig Themselves Out Of Their Graves

Hedge funder David Tepper is on CNBC this morning.



Julia Laroche is covering, but the big takeaway is clear: David Tepper is “definitely bullish” on stocks.

He says the case is overwhelming.

The economy is getting better around the world. Everyone’s easing. They can’t find enough people to work in the housing industry and that that’s the only thing holding it back.

He says he’s not at all worried about QE tapering. His only warning is to short-sellrs, who he says need a shovel to get themselves out of the grave.

Tepper is famous for these appearances on CNBC, and they’ve become market-moving events. In this case, he’s moved the markets to green.

For full coverage, see here >

