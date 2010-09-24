David Tepper: "I Am The Animal At The Head Of The Pack, I Either Get Eaten Or I Get The Good Grass"

Great line from David Tepper‘s interview on CNBC talking about his awakened animal spirits.



“I am the animal at the head of the pack… I either get eaten, or I get the good grass.”

Right now he’s loving the Fed put — basically the Fed’s promise to intervene if the economy is weak — so he’s pretty bullish on stocks.

See our full notes from the interview here.



