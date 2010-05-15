HOUSE OF THE DAY: The $50 Million Hamptons Mansion That David Tepper Is Buying From Jon Corzine's Ex-Wife

Photo: www.sothebyshomes.com

David Tepper, the hedge fund manager who reportedly earned around $4 billion last year, is set to close a deal on the most expensive Hamptons house of the year, according to brokers familiar with the deal as reported by The Wall Street Journal. The exact price of the 6,200 square foot Sagaponack oceanfront mansion is not clear, but according to brokers its been on the market for $50 million. The deal was made without a broker by Tepper and Joanne Corzine, the ex-wife of Jon Corzine – the former governor and senator of New Jersey and former Goldman Sachs CEO .



The gated home, which was recently available for rent at $900,000 for Memorial Day to labour Day, features 6 bedrooms, 5 full baths, a living room with fireplace and spectacular ocean views, a formal dining room, a gym, a heated pool, and tennis courts, according to Sotheby’s.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.