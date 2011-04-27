HOUSE OF THE DAY: David Tepper Is Tearing Down His $44 Million Hamptons Home And Building A Bigger One

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Last year Appaloosa CEO David Tepper bought the most expensive home in the Hamptons for $43.5 million. But now Tepper plans to tear down the 6,000 square foot house to build a bigger, better, 11,200 square foot house.Not only will Tepper’s summer home be almost double the size, but it will also have improved ocean views. Apparently as of now, dunes are in the way of Tepper’s view of the ocean and sunset.



