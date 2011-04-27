HOUSE OF THE DAY: David Tepper Is Tearing Down His $44 Million Hamptons Home And Building A Bigger One

Leah Goldman
tepper

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

Last year Appaloosa CEO David Tepper bought the most expensive home in the Hamptons for $43.5 million. But now Tepper plans to tear down the 6,000 square foot house to build a bigger, better, 11,200 square foot house.Not only will Tepper’s summer home be almost double the size, but it will also have improved ocean views. Apparently as of now, dunes are in the way of Tepper’s view of the ocean and sunset.

The new home will take up almost double the amount this one uses

Source: AerialAesthetics.com

The 6,000 square foot house

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Views of the ocean

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Awesome upper deck, we're sure the new one will be even better

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

One of the bedrooms

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Huge bathroom

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Windows all over the house, letting the summer sun in

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

High ceilings

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Another one of the bedrooms

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

One of the smaller bedrooms

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Yet another bedroom, there's six

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

The in-ground pool

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

And full size tennis court

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

See, the trees block the ocean view

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

Tons of extra space to build bigger

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

A view from the beach

Source: Sotheby's International Realty

