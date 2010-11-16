David Tepper Bets Big On Healthcare And Tech, While Joining The Selloff In Financials

Billionaire hedge fund manager David Tepper’s made some big moves last quarter at Appaloosa.



He sold significant stakes in financials (Hartford Financial, Wells Fargo and Bank of America most notably) and in Valero, an energy company.

But one of the most interesting moves is the hedge fund manager’s buying spree. He opened new stakes in more than 20 companies, most of which are technology (note his huge new stakes in HP and Cisco) and healthcare companies (Merck).

We paid extra attention to Tepper’s moves (in his latest 13f filing) this quarter, noting almost every single one of them because his call a few weeks ago was so right on. Clearly it’s important to watch what he’s doing.

Tepper’s biggest moves (over $40 million) are bolded.

Tepper opened stakes in:

analogue Devices Inc – ~$2 million (64,000 shares)

Applied Materials Inc – ~$44 million (3,765,483 shares)

Becton Dickinson & Co -$20 million (263,200 shares)

Broadcom Corp – ~$1.5 million (44,000 shares)

Cigna Corp – ~$18 million (495,624 shares)

Cisco – $132 million (6,013,386 shares)

Hewlett-Packard Co $157 million (3,723,144 shares)

Intel Corp ~$3.5 million (180,400 shares)

International Paper Company ~$42 million (1,938,332 shares)

KLA-Tencor Corp ~$22.5 million (637,460 shares)

Lam Research Corp ~$15,208 (363,399 shares)

Linear Technology Corp ~$1.5 million (49,000 shares)

Medtronic Inc $47 million (1,411,974 shares)

Merck & Co Inc ~$135.5 million (3,683,000 shares)

Microsoft Corp ~$69 million (2,800,911 shares)

Navistar International Corp ~$18 million (410,974 shares)

Smurfit-Stone Container Corp ~$4 million (216,000 shares)

Temple-Inland Inc ~$11 million (569,489 shares)

Teradyne Inc ~$11 million (1,012,032 shares)

UnitedHealth Group Inc ~$41 million (1,156,245 shares)

WellPoint Inc ~$34 million (607,700 shares)

Tepper bought more of:

Delta – ~$1 million (~100,000 shares)

Goodyear – ~$5 million (~300,000 shares)

Macys – $20 million (400,000 shares)

Microsoft – $18 million (500,000 shares)

Pfizer – ~$123 million (~5 million shares)

UAL Corp – ~$20 million (~500,000 shares)

Tepper sold out of:

E trade – ~$6 million (~500,000 shares)

OfficeMax Inc – ~$2 million (200,000 shares)

Valero Energy Corp ~$47 million (2,613,064 shares)

Tepper sold some of:

Bank of America – ~$100 million (~5 million shares)

Citigroup – ~$17 million (~7 million shares)

Con-way Incorporated – ~$17 million (~550,000 shares)

First Fifth Bancore – ~$30 million (~250,000 shares)

Navistar – ~$17 million (~400,000 shares)

Suntrust Banks – ~$10 million (~1 million shares)

Hartford Financial Services Group – ~$100 million (5 million shares)

Wells Fargo – ~$40 million (~$1.5 million shares)

Tepper’s 2nd quarter holdings can be found in this 13f filing, for comparison.

