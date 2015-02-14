David Tepper dumped all of his Alibaba and Facebook shares

Hedge fund giant David Tepper cut his entire stake in Chinese ecommerce site Alibaba as well as his position in Facebook, according to his fund’s 13F filing.

Appaloosa’s Q4 13F filing shows that they hold no position in Alibaba. In Q3, he held 725,000 shares, according to that filing.

Alibaba IPO’d back in September. Shares of Alibaba are down about 20% from their all time high.

Tepper also dumped all of his Facebook shares in Q4. He held 3.58 million shares in Facebook, according to the Q3 13F.

He also sold all of his Citigroup shares. He had held 8.3 million shares of Citi in Q3. He sold it all in Q4.

Hedge funds are required to disclose their long equity holdings for each quarter in the 13Fs. They don’t have to disclose their shorts. Also, keep in mind, these filings are 45 days old.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.