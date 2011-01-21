WARNING: David Tepper Is Going On CNBC Again Tomorrow And He's Not As Bullish As He Was Last Time

Ever since David Tepper made his epic bullish call on CNBC in the fall of last year, the investment world has been following what he says.



In case you missed it, Tepper went on CNBC, made a call, killed it, and was up over 21% for the year.

Well tomorrow, he’s going on CNBC for the first time since then – and apparently, he’s not as bullish as last time.

From the NYPost:

In an interview with The Post, Tepper said while “the biggest opportunities” will remain in equities, 2011 will be “harder and not without risk.”

“When things go up too high, they will go down,” Tepper said, referring to the recent market surge, which saw the S&P 500 close the year up 13 per cent, in line with his prediction.

It’s a big deal because everyone is expecting him to be as bullish as he was last time. Looks like he won’t be. So if he’s right again…

Click here to see what Tepper was invested in as of last quarter >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.