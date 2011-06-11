David Tepper: Bernanke Said NO QE3, But There's One Thing That Might Make Him Reconsider

Courtney Comstock

This morning on CNBC, Becky Quick related David Tepper’s comments about QE3. 

He said he’s not expecting a QE3 — “there is no QE3 coming down the pike,” and it makes for a “difficult investing environment.”

Now that others, like Larry Fink, have weighed in on the QE3 debate, it seems Tepper is elaborating. Fink is bullish on equities and has a lot of confidence about the market – unlike Tepper’s earlier comments.

So now Larry Kudlow says Tepper just told Quick:

“Bernanke said no QE 3. Maybe if the S&P is down a couple hundred points, they would reconsider.”

