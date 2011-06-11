David Tepper: Bernanke Said NO QE3, But There's One Thing That Might Make Him Reconsider

This morning on CNBC, Becky Quick related David Tepper’s comments about QE3.
He said he’s not expecting a QE3 — “there is no QE3 coming down the pike,” and it makes for a “difficult investing environment.”
Now that others, like Larry Fink, have weighed in on the QE3 debate, it seems Tepper is elaborating. Fink is bullish on equities and has a lot of confidence about the market – unlike Tepper’s earlier comments.
So now Larry Kudlow says Tepper just told Quick:
“Bernanke said no QE 3. Maybe if the S&P is down a couple hundred points, they would reconsider.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.