David Tepper: Bernanke Said NO QE3, But There's One Thing That Might Make Him Reconsider

This morning on CNBC, Becky Quick related David Tepper’s comments about QE3.



He said he’s not expecting a QE3 — “there is no QE3 coming down the pike,” and it makes for a “difficult investing environment.”

Now that others, like Larry Fink, have weighed in on the QE3 debate, it seems Tepper is elaborating. Fink is bullish on equities and has a lot of confidence about the market – unlike Tepper’s earlier comments.

So now Larry Kudlow says Tepper just told Quick:

“Bernanke said no QE 3. Maybe if the S&P is down a couple hundred points, they would reconsider.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.