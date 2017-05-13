David Tepper made a big bet on Bank of America

David Tepper’s hedge fund

Appaloosa made a big bet on Bank of America.

The firm invested $US207.2 million in the bank in the first quarter of this year. It was the biggest new bet the fund made in the period.

That info is based on a Bloomberg analysis of a regulatory filing that the firm submitted. The quarterly filing, called a 13F, lists the long stock positions of investment firms. The positions are current as of 45 days prior, so it is possible that Appaloosa has since changed its positions.

Appaloosa also:

Invested $US72.4 million in CBS.

More than doubled its stake in Micron to $US193.3 million.

More than doubled it stake in Southwest Airlines to $US166 million.

Cut its investment in Allergan by almost a third to $US701.7 million.

The five top holdings at the end of the first quarter were: Allergan, Williams Partners, Alphabet, Facebook and PNC Financial.

