No Surprise, David Tepper Is Killing It AGAIN, And Is Up 21% YTD

All hail David Tepper.



Right now, the hedge fund manager of Appaloosa is the king of Wall Street. His late September call that stocks would rise was right on.

His flagship fund is up 20.9% YTD, his offshore fund is up 20.98%, and his Thoroughbred fund is up almost 19% YTD.

His latest letter to investors, courtesy of Dealbook, has the full details on his returns:

Appaloosa Investor Letter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.