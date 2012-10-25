David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Is Crushing It This Year

Hedge fund titan David Tepper is one of the few who is absolutely killing it this year.



The Wall Street Journal’s Gregory Zuckerman and Juliet Chung report that Teppers $15 billion Appaloosa Management was up 25% through Friday, according to an unnamed investor.

According to the report, Appaloosa has brought in ~$3 billion in gains so far this year, the investor told the Journal.

The Journal points out that the average hedge fund was up 4.7% through September, according to HFR. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 14% through Friday.

Read the full WSJ report to find out who else is crushing it this year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.