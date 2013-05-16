David Tepper Dumped Nearly 250,000 Shares Of Apple In The First Quarter Of This Year

Bloomberg TV screengrabDavid Tepper, who runs $12 billion distressed debt hedge fund Appaloosa Management, has filed his latest 13F regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



During the first quarter of 2013 ended March 31st, Tepper pared back his Apple stake selling more than 247,000 shares.

According to the filing, he held 239,020 shares in the tech giant in Q1 of this year compared with 486,476 in Q4 of 2012.

Apple is still one of Tepper’s top holdings.

He also trimmed his stake in insurance giant AIG, the filing shows. Appaloosa held 167,937 shares of AIG in Q1 compared with 213,883 in the previous quarter.

Appaloosa cut its stake in JPMorgan in Q1. The fund held 47,460 shares versus 101,183 in the previous period, the filing shows.

Citigroup is also still Appaloosa’s biggest holding. The hedge fund held 376,905 shares in the first quarter of 2012.

New positions Tepper snapped up during the first quarter include Comcast (68,896 shares), Prudential Financial (50,440 shares) and Hess (34,337 shares).

Tepper completely exited his stake in Oracle, according to the 13F.

Just a reminder, hedge funds only have to disclose their long holdings in these regulatory filings.

