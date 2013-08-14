David Tepper Bought More Citigroup And Sold Some Apple In Q2

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management has filed its

13F with the SEC.

For the second quarter ended June 30, Citigroup remained one of Appaloosa’s top holdings. During Q2, the fund held 9,601,639 shares in the bank compared with 8,519,547 shares in Q1.

During Q2, Tepper sold some of his Apple stake. He held 383,004 shares in Q2 compared with 540,000 in Q1.

He added more to his Delta position during the second quarter. He held 10,290,884 shares in Q2 compared with 9,824,135 in Q1.

The fund closed its positions in Two Harbors and MFA Financial, the filing shows. New positions in the second quarter include Axiall Corp (1,877,715 shares) and Powershares QQQ (5,750,000 shares).

Just a reminder, fund managers only have to disclose their long equity holdings in these filings.

