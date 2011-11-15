David Tepper Dumps All Of Bank Of America And Wells Fargo

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management’s 13-F filing is out.



The hedge fund titan dumped his entire stake in Bank of America and Wells Fargo, according to the most recent filing for the quarter ended September 30.



In his last 13-F filing, he had 10 million shares of BofA and 2.9 million in Wells Fargo, as of June 30.

Other stakes he axed completely include Alpha Natural Resources, Brnswick Corp, DR Horton, Fifth Third, Frontier Oil Corp, Medtronic, Merck, MetLife, Pfizer, Walter Energy and Yahoo.

Just glancing at the 13-F, it appears Tepper has dramatically reduced a majority of his stock portfolio.

He cut his Citigroup stake to 2.5 million shares, compared with 7.2 million in the previous 13-F.

