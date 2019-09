David Swensen: We Haven't Even Begun To Fix Financial Problems

FOX’s Liz Claman interviewed Yale’s investment god, David Swensen, this afternoon. Swensen is one of the smartest investors around, and, as usual, he has good advice for individuals (stay diversified, buy index funds).



Swensen thinks we have not yet begun to fix the economic crisis, in part because the Bush Administration has blown its rescue efforts.

Here’s the video. Transcript courtesy of FOX below:







CLAMAN: DEFINE REBALANCING. SWENSEN: WHEN MARKETS MOVE, THEY PULL YOU AWAY YOU’RE YOUR LONG TERM TARGETS. THEY APPRECIATE ON RELATIVE BASIS AND YOU EITHER END UP OVERALLOCATED OR IF THEY DEPRECIATE ON A RELATIVE BASIS YOU END UP UNDERALLOCATED AND SO YOU SELL WHAT HAS GONE UP AND BUY WHAT IS GONE DOWN AND GET BACK TO TARGET. CLAMAN: IS THAT FAIR TO SAY THAT YOU ARE SORT OF MODERATING AS THE NEWS MODERATES OR SHOULD YOU DO YOU TUNE OUT THE NEWS? SWENSEN: YOU SHOULD TRY TO TUNE OUT THE NEWS. WHEN PEOPLE REACT TO WHAT THEY SEE IN THE NEWSPAPERS OR ON TV, THEY’RE LIABLE TO BEHAVE ADVERSELY. CLAMAN: GOOD WAY TO PUT IT. SWENSEN: IF YOU LOOK AT THE EVIDENCE, THE INVESTORS AND INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TEND TO GET OVERLY ENTHUSIASTIC AT THE MARKET TOPS AND OVERLY PESSIMISTIC AT THE BOTTOMS. THEY BUY HIGH AND SELL LOW. THAT’S A TOUGH WAY TO MAKE MONEY. CLAMAN: ISN’T IT FAIR TO SAY RIGHT NOW WE FACE WHAT SOME CALL A BLACK SWAN EVENT? THIS TERM “BLACK SWAN” INDICATES THAT SOMETHING WE RARELY EVER SEE. HAS IT TAKEN YOU BY SURPRISE? SWENSEN: YOU’RE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT TO characterise IT AS THE BLACK SWAN EVENT. BY THE NATURE, THE EVENTS HAVE TO TAKE PEOPLE BY SURPRISED. I THINK THIS IS UNIQUE IN MY CAREER. ’87 WAS A CRISIS. ’98 WAS A CRISIS. TODAY, IT’S A CRISIS SQUARED OR CUBED. IT’S FAR MORE INTENSE AND BROAD. CLAMAN: WE TALK ABOUT THE RETURNS. OVER 23 YEARS YOU STARTED WITH WHAT? $1 BILLION 23 YEARS AGO AT THE YALE FUND AND THEN AS RECENTLY AS A YEAR OR TWO ALONE YOU HAD $20 BILLION. SWENSEN: AS RECENTLY AS JUNE. CLAMAN: SO JUNE TO NOW YOU’RE $17 BILLION. SWENSEN: RIGHT. CLAMAN: WHAT BETS DID YOU MAKE TO BRING THE FUND DOWN OR AN OVERALL MALAISE? SWENSEN: WHAT HAPPENS IN THE CRISIS LIKE ’87, ’98, LIKE TODAY, THERE IS A FLIGHT TO QUALITY. RISKY ASSETS DEPRECIATE AND THE ONE RISK FREE ASSET OUT THERE, TREASURIES APPRECIATE. IT HAPPENED TO TODAY TO AN EVEN GREATER EXTENT THAN IN ’98 AND ’87. IN THAT PERIOD WHERE THERE IS AN EXTRAORDINARY FLIGHT TO QUALITY, ALL OF THE DIVERSIFICATION THAT YOU HOPE FOR GOES OUT THE WINDOW. BECAUSE ONLY ONE THING THAT MATTERS AND THAT’S SAFETY. INVESTORS FIND THAT SAFETY IN TREASURIES. BUT IF WE HAVE A CONVERSATION 2-3-4 YEARS FROM NOW, THE DIVERSIFICATION WILL REASSERT ITSELF BECAUSE THAT TO FLIGHT TO QUALITY THAT OCCURS IN A CRISIS WILL PASS. CLAMAN: WHERE DO YOU SEE THE FINANCIAL CRISIS ENDING? LET ME GET YOUR VIEW ON IT. HOW MUCH LONGER DOES IT LAST? SWENSEN: I DON’T THINK WE CAN EVEN BEGIN TO TALK ABOUT THE END OF THE FINANCIAL CRISIS UNTIL THE CAPITAL MARKETS ARE FIXED. I THINK THE EQUITY MARKET IS A SIDE SHOW. THE CORE ISSUE IS REPAIRING THE CREDIT MARKETS. I THINK THAT THE ADMINISTRATION HASN’T EVEN BEGUN TO ADDRESS THE ISSUES RELATED TO THE DYSFUNCTION IN THE CREDIT MARKET. CLAMAN: THERE IS DIFFERENT BETWEEN HASEN’T ADDRESSED AND TAKEN THE WRONG STEPS. HAS THE ADMINISTRATION TAKEN THE WRONG STEPS? WHAT SHOULD THE ADMINISTRATION HAVE DONE AND SHOULD THEY BE DOING? SWENSEN: I BELIEVE THEY HAVE TAKEN STEPS THAT HAVE IN MANY CASES EXACERBATE THE PROBLEM. THE ONLY WAY TO FIX CREDIT MARKETS IS RE-ESTABLISH FLOWS OF PRIVATE CAPITAL. AND THE GOVT IN TOO MANY INSTANCES HAS SUBSTITUTED THE GOVERNMENTS BALANCE SHEET FOR FLOWS OF PRIVATE CAPITAL AND IN OTHER INSTATNCES WHEN THEY HAVE ADDRESSED FREDDIE AND FANNIE AND WAMU AND AIG AND LEHMAN AND BEAR– THEY HAVE DONE IT WITH AN EXTRAORDINARY DEGREE OF INCONSISTENCY. YOU ALMOST HAVE TO BE TRYING TO DO THINGS IN AN INCONSISTENT WAY TO END UP WITH THE HUGE RANGE OF WAYS THEY’VE COME UP WITH TO ADDRESS THE PROBLEMS. CLAMAN: DO YOU THINK THEN THAT THE TARP MOVED IN AND PROVIDED WHAT THE CAPITAL MARKET AND MARKET PARTICIPANTS SHOULD HAVE PROVIDED HAD WE LET ALL OF THE DISTRESSED ASSETS FALL TO HORRIBLE LEVELS, PERHAPS CAUSING US WORSE PAIN IN THE SHORT TERM BUT THEN SOMEBODY WOULD HAVE SWEPT IN AND DEALT WITH IT PROPERLY? SWENSEN: NO I THINK SOMETHING LIKE THE TARP WAS A GOOD IDEA. NOT AS ORIGINALLY CONCEIVED, BUT AS A MECHANISM TO HELP RECAPITALIZE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. I WOULD HAVE ARGUED FOR A VERY CONSISTENT, TRANSPARENT APPROACH TO WHERE THE GOVERNMENT WOULD SAY WHAT WE DO IN EVERY INSTANCE IS WHAT WARREN BUFFETT DID WITH GOLDMAN SACHS. PUT IN PREFERRED STOCK AND DO IT ON THE TERMS THAT ARE PREDICTABLE AND CONSISTENT. AND THEN PRIVATE CAPITAL FLOWS WOULD BE ATTRACTED TO THE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS. BUT INSTEAD, IN EACH INSTANCE, AIG, BEAR, LEHMAN, WAMU, THERE WAS A DIFFERENT PLAY-OUT OF THE PLAY BOOK AND THE GOVERNMENT DROVE PRIVATE CAPITAL AWAY FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND ENDED UP EXACERBATING THE PROBLEM. CLAMAN: LET’S SWITCH TO THE INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR. YOU HAVE A NEW BOOK FOR INDIVIDUAL INVESTORS AS WELL. I WANT PEOPLE TO UNDERSTAND AFTER THE DOT-COM IMPLOSION, AFTER THE BUST, YOUR FUND WAS STILL UP 9%. SO THE GUY DOES A LOT OF THINGS RIGHT HERE. WE PICKED OUT FOUR POINTS, SORT OF THE WORD ACCORDING TO DAVID SWENSON. MAYBE YOU CAN GIVE ME A QUICK MESSAGE ABOUT EACH ONE. YOU SAY INVESTMENT SUCCESSION REQUIRES STICKING WITH POSITIONS MADE UNCOMFORTABLE BY THE VARIANCE OF POPULAR OPINION. IN OTHER WORDS HAVE A STRONG DECISION-MAKING PROCESS. SWENSEN: RIGHT. THINK CAREFULLY ABOUT HOW IT IS THAT YOU’RE GOING TO ALLOCATE YOUR PORTFOLIO AND THEN STICK WITH THOSE ALLOCATIONS. TOO MANY INDIVIDUALS WERE VERY EXCITED ABOUT THE EQUITY MARKETS 18 MONTHS AGO AND THEN WERE DISPAIRED THREE MONTHS AGO. IT ACTUALLY SHOULD HAVE BEEN THE OTHER WAY AROUND. IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN A LITTLE CONCERNED ABOUT THE VALUATIONS 18 MONTHS AGO AND EXCITED ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY TO PUT MONEY TO WORK AT LOWER PRICES THREE MONTHS AGO. CLAMAN: BUFFETT WAS EXCITED. YOU GUYS ARE A LOT A LIKE. INVESTMENT SUCCESS. LET’S GO ON. SELL MANIA INDUCED EXCESS BY DISPAIR-DRIVEN VALUE. DO YOU SEE DISPAIR-DRIVEN VALUE OUT THERE? WHAT ARE YOUR favourite AREAS NOW? SWENSEN: I THINK THE MOST INTERESTING AREA AND I THINK IS AN AREA THAT’S LARGELY INSTITUTIONAL WOULD BE THE CREDIT MARKET. BANK LOANS ARE TRADING AT EXTRAORDINARILY LOW LEVELS. EVEN HIGH GRADE CORPORATE CREDITS. BELOW INVESTMENT GRADE CORPORATE CREDITS THAT ARE ASSOCIATED WITH COMPANIES THAT WILL GET THROUGH THE MESS ARE EXTRAORDINARILY CHEAP. IT’S NOT THE ONLY PLACE TO FIND VALUE, BUT IT’S THE TOP OF MY THE LIST. CLAMAN: MAKE DECISIONS BASED ON THOROUGH ANALYSIS. NOT LET ME GIVE MONEY TO MADOFF THINGS. BUT IT REQUIRES EXPERTISE, DOES IT NOT? SWENSEN: I THINK THERE ARE BASICALLY TWO ENDS OF THE CONTINUUM IN THE INVESTMENT MARKETS. YOU SHOULD EITHER BE AT ONE EXTREME OR THE OTHER. THERE IS NO ROOM FOR SUCCESS IN THE MIDDLE. ON ONE END OF THE SPECTRUM, YOU HAVE THOSE INVESTORS THAT HAVE COMMITTED THE RESOURCES TO DO HIGH QUALITY JOB OF MAKING ACTIVE MANAGEMENT DECISIONS. I’VE GOT 22 PROFESSIONALS WORKING WITH ME AT YALE. IT’S THAT KIND OF RESOURCE THAT YOU NEED IF YOU WILL CONSISTENTLY BEAT THE MARKETS. AT THE OTHER END OF THE CONTINUUM ARE PURELY PASSIVE INVESTMENT VEHICLES. INDEX FUNDS. THE VAST MAJORITY OF PLAYERS ARE SOMEWHERE IN THE MIDDLE AND THE VAST MAJORITY OF PLAYERS END UP FAILING. BE AT ONE END OF THE SPECTRUM OR THE OTHER AND ALMOST ALL INVESTORS BELONG AT THE PASSIVE END. CLAMAN: BEFORE I LET YOU GO, WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE WE STAND WITH HEDGE FUND REGULATION SWENSEN: SO I THINK THAT THE REGULATORY AUTHOROITIES REALLY MISSED THE BOAT HERE, THERE’S NO QUESTION ABOUT IT. AND THE SIGNS WERE THERE IN 87 AND IN 98 AND BECAUSE WE HAD A QUICK RECOVERY IN BOTH OF THOSE INSTANDCES THERE WASN’T A REGULAROTYR RESPONSE LIKE THE ONE WE HAD IN THE 1937 AFTER THE GREAT CRASH. I THINK ONE OF THE SILVER LININGS OF THE SEVERITY AND INTENSITY OF THE PROBLEMS THAT WE ARE EXPERIRIENCING WILL BE A REASONABLE REGULATORY RESPONSE THAT WILL SET THE STAGE FOR, I HOPE, A BETTER AND FAIR AND MORE TRANSPARENT MARKETS GOING FORWARD.

