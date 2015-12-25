Yale's chief investment officer thinks America's stock markets are broken

“America’s equity markets are broken.”

That is the opening line of an op-ed in The New York Times today written by law professor Jonathan Macey and David Swensen, chief investment officer at Yale.

“Individuals and institutions make transactions in rigged markets favouring short-term players,” the op-ed said.

The op-ed goes on to discuss the application by IEX Group — the stock-trading venue at the center of Michael Lewis’ book “Flash Boys” — to become an exchange.

Yale has a small indirect stake investment in IEX.

To recap, IEX filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in September to become a stock exchange. Business Insider has been covering the application, and the debate surrounding it, ever since.

Several big-name investors backed the application. Rivals then responses criticising the application. IEX then took a swipe at The New York Stock Exchange.

Most recently, Norges Bank Investment Management — the biggest wealth fund in the world — sent a letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission supporting the application.

The Macey and Swensen op-ed can be summarized as follows:

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and BATS – which compete with IEX – cater to high-frequency traders.

HFTs pay to locate their computers next to exchanges’ order execution centres, get early access to trade information and front run other clients.

IEX plans to focus on making money “more ethically” by attracting long-term investors.

“An unholy alliance” of NYSE, Nasdaq, Bats, and hedge fund Citadel have petitioned the SEC to reject the IEX application.

Here is the kicker:

Maybe IEX’s business model will work and maybe it won’t, but the S.E.C. should act in the public interest. Approval of IEX’s application will not fix America’s equity markets; it will make them less broken. The commission should not succumb to the special interests of competitors and their fellow travellers. It should approve IEX’s application and provide a real alternative for long-term investors.

Read the full piece at The New York Times here »

