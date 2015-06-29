Second escaped New York inmate shot near Canadian border

Thomson Reuters David Sweat is pictured in this handout photo

The second inmate who escaped from a maximum security prison in upstate New York has been captured and taken into custody.

According to the FBI, David Sweat, 35, was shot three times by a New York state trooper on Sunday.

Sweat was captured after a police officer spotted a suspicious man walking down a roadway in Constable, New York.

The other escaped inmate, Richard Matt, 49, was killed by a US Border Patrol agent on Friday.

Sweat’s capture concludes a manhunt that has lasted three weeks and involved over 1,000 law enforcement officers across multiple states.

Earlier this month, Matt and Sweat broke out of Clinton Correctional Facility in upstate New York, where both prisoners were serving separate life sentences for murder.

It’s unclear what condition Sweat is in. There have been conflicting reports. The Buffalo News is reporting that Sweat is bleeding from “life-threatening” injuries, while Plattsburgh’s Press-Republican has reported that he is in stable condition.

According to MSNBC’s Thomas Roberts, Sweat is being treated for injuries at Alice Hyde Medical Center.

Here’s one of the first photos of Sweat as he was taken into custody:

CNN obtains image of captured inmate David Sweat as he was being taken into custody. Story: http://t.co/M0zDo4FokU. pic.twitter.com/wwKg8AKMse

— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 28, 2015

On Sunday, WBNG reporter Kerry Longobucco tweeted out several videos of a police convoy in upstate New York that appear to show an ambulance accompanied by state troopers.

It took 23 days, and thousands of law enforcement officers, but this manhunt is over. #PrisonBreakNY pic.twitter.com/pnR6a8TGFr

— Kerry Longobucco (@KerryWBNG) June 28, 2015

On June 6 the two prisoners used power tools to cut their way through the air ducts in their cell. They then scaled a catwalk and emerged from a manhole just outside of the walls.

The escaped prisoners were allegedly aided by several prison employees.

Seamstress Joyce Mitchell was arrested on charges of facilitating escape by providing the inmates with mobile phones and power tools. Corrections officer Gene Palmer also admitted that he allowed prisoners to get into the catwalk in exchange for information about other inmates.

The manhunt stretched over three weeks as law enforcement fanned across Pennsylvania and New York searching for the prisoners.

A major break in the search came on June 26 when police got a tip that someone had unsuccessfully attempted to steal a camper around Malone, New York.

Both prisoners were imprisoned decades ago for brutal murders. Matt was convicted in 1997 of killing and dismembering his boss, while Sweat was convicted of murdering a sheriff’s deputy in New York.

“He is the most vicious, evil person I’ve ever come across in 38 years as a police officer,” Detective Gabriel DiBernardo said of Matt. DiBernardo also said Matt was “cunning” and “physically strong.”

New York state police did not return Business Insider’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news post. Refresh for updates.

