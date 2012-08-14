REPUBLICAN DAVID STOCKMAN: Paul Ryan's Budget Is An Empty Fairy Tale

The former director of the Office of Management and Budget for the Reagan administration, David Stockman, blasts Paul Ryan’s budget plan in a New York Times op-ed.



Stockman calls the budget an “empty conservative sermon” and “fairy tale” and says it will “do nothing to reverse the nation’s economic decline and arrest its fiscal collapse.”

Stockman’s main complaint about the Ryan budget, which reflects broader frustration with today’s Republican party, is that it preserves massive and unnecessary spending on defence and other programs while screwing people who actually need help by cutting food stamps, Medicaid, and other poverty-mitigation efforts.

Stockman also rails against the new “Wall Street-coddling” bailout Republicans like Ryan, who stand by and let the Federal Reserve fix interest rates, encourage speculators, crush savers, encourage overconsumption, and punish thrift.

Specifically, Stockman observes, Ryan’s “phony” budget plan:

Maintains defence spending that is nearly twice the $400 billion (adjusted for today’s dollars) that General Eisenhower spent in the 1960s

Shreds the safety net provided by $100 billion in food stamps and $300 billion in Medicaid

Does not cut one dime from Medicare or Social Security for another decade

Includes no serious plan to create jobs

Radically cuts taxes on the richest Americans while eliminating tax breaks that mostly help the middle class

Fails to even consider a “value-added sales tax,” which is the only way the country can begin to climb out of its budget hole

In short, Stockman says, Ryan’s plan is “devoid of credible maths or hard policy choices.”

Harsh words coming from a fellow Republican.

But then, today’s Republican party doesn’t look much like it did in Stockman and Reagan’s day.

SEE ALSO: Here’s What Paul Ryan And Mitt Romney Would Do To Medicare

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.