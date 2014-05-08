'Reaganomics' Pioneer Buys $US15 Million Penthouse In Manhattan [PHOTOS]

Alyson Penn
David Stockman, the former budget director who is largely associated with “Reaganomics,” and his wife Jennifer Stockman, president of the Guggenheim Foundation, just purchased a 4,902-square-foot penthouse in Yorkville, according to The Real Deal.

The couple reportedly paid $US14.85 million, $US50,000 above the most recent asking price. The apartment was sold by real estate developer Alexandre Bosoni.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse is located in the newly constructed 170 East End Avenue, which, according to the Corcoran Group, has a ton of perks.

The building includes features such as a Pilates room, golf simulator, and a children’s interactive room with computer games.

This is what 170 East End Avenue looks like. Some of the perks include a yoga studio, squash court, and movie theatre.

The apartment boasts 11.5-foot ceilings, which is especially nice when there are ceiling-to-floor windows. Here are the views you get in the living room.

The formal dining room includes a wood-burning fireplace, private balcony, and fits a 16-person table.

The kitchen is enormous and completely modern.

Here is the breakfast/family room. And in case you want some live-in help, the penthouse has a studio/maids apartment available for sale for $US650,000.

The master bedroom has his and hers marble bathrooms with two huge walk-in closets.

The property also includes a library with a terrace.

All of the major rooms have breathtaking views of the East River and Carl Schurz Park.

The rest of the rooms also have incredible city vistas.

