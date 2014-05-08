'Reaganomics' Pioneer Buys $US15 Million Penthouse In Manhattan [PHOTOS]

David Stockman, the former budget director who is largely associated with “Reaganomics,” and his wife Jennifer Stockman, president of the Guggenheim Foundation, just purchased a 4,902-square-foot penthouse in Yorkville, according to The Real Deal.

The couple reportedly paid $US14.85 million, $US50,000 above the most recent asking price. The apartment was sold by real estate developer Alexandre Bosoni.

The five-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse is located in the newly constructed 170 East End Avenue, which, according to the Corcoran Group, has a ton of perks.

The building includes features such as a Pilates room, golf simulator, and a children’s interactive room with computer games.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.