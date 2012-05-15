David Stern Says Flopping Is So Out Of Control In The NBA, The Players Deserve Oscars

Photo: AP

While flopping is often cited by Americans as a flaw in soccer, the art of faking the severity of a foul is reaching epidemic proportions in the NBA. And commissioner David Stern has had enough.When Lisa Salters asked Stern about flopping in the NBA during a recent playoff game on ESPN, Stern didn’t mince words, saying the league “should give out Oscars rather than MVP trophies.”



In recent days, both the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers have been singles out for the flopping tendencies.

Stern added that “some years ago” he suggested to the competition committee that players be fine and suspended for flopping but that the committee “almost threw me out of the room (saying), ‘No, let it be.’ “

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.